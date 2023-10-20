HC Wainwright Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.30). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

LEGN opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.23. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.64 million. Legend Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 510.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 72.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

