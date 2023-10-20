Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Reduced by Analyst

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NorthWestern Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern Energy Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NWE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE NWE opened at $47.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $54.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $61.24.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 168.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 52,207 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 971.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 247,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 155,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 85.33%.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.