Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Raised by HC Wainwright

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nkarta in a report issued on Wednesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.70). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nkarta’s current full-year earnings is ($2.83) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nkarta’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

Get Nkarta alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NKTX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Nkarta from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nkarta from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Nkarta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $2.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $13.19.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nkarta by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,797,000 after buying an additional 1,520,473 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nkarta by 43.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,913,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nkarta by 392.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,297 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 523,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 880,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nkarta by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,749,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,448,000 after purchasing an additional 745,757 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nkarta

(Get Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.