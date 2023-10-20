Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 6%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.18 and last traded at $64.32. 1,058,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,812,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.48.

Get Roku alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Roku Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $438,008.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,754.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $438,008.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,754.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,208 shares of company stock worth $1,629,896 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,297 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Roku by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,300,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Roku by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,481,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,728 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.