ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $598.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total value of $49,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,986.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total value of $49,636.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,986.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $559.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $566.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.75. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $347.29 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

