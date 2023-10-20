Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.81. 299,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,921,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.12 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.43% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,202,939 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,712.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $980,061.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,712.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,101 shares of company stock worth $1,247,090 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 748,630 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

