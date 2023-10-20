Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 507,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,621,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $6.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.99.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Farfetch

Farfetch Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 37.83% and a negative return on equity of 75.72%. The business had revenue of $572.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Farfetch

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 33,981,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,250,000 after buying an additional 8,271,557 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,075 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,441,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,043 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 8.4% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,126,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,809,000 after acquiring an additional 703,452 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $33,352,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farfetch

(Get Free Report)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

