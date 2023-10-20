B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Trading 3% Higher

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO)’s share price traded up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39. 1,910,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,368,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BTG

B2Gold Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.76. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.97.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $470.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in B2Gold by 140.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 48.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter worth $49,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.