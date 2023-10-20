Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.41.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.24. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

