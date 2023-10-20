Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,154,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 3,883,289 shares.The stock last traded at $15.62 and had previously closed at $15.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -33.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

