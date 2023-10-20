Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Up 2.4%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.63. 326,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,139,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQX

Equinox Gold Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.56 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 39.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 52.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 31.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.