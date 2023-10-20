iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives $7.23 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.23.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IHRT. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $3.50 to $2.90 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 58,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $201,171.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,066,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,273,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,256 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 679.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 858.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 202,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($5.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($5.79). iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 296.03%. The firm had revenue of $920.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

