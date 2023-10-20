SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Trading 9.6% Higher

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.29. 135,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 752,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

SunCar Technology Group Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

