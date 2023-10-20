First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading 2.5% Higher

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) traded up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.82. 1,565,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,595,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AG. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $146.69 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. On average, research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.51%.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Further Reading

