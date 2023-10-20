Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.43. 1,523,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 12,337,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KGC. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.07.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 47.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at about $846,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 37.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 980,261 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 268,467 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,901 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. 49.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading

