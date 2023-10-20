Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives $33.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several brokerages have commented on ALKS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter worth $4,369,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Alkermes by 132.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alkermes by 24.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 660.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ALKS stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.60. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.57 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 7.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

