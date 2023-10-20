Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives $33.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.
Several brokerages have commented on ALKS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, July 10th.
ALKS stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.60. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.57 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 7.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.
