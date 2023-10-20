NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading 2.9% Higher

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) shares shot up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.95. 108,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,171,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Several research firms have recently commented on NG. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on NovaGold Resources from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on NovaGold Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NovaGold Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 33.31, a current ratio of 33.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 509,376 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 37,370 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 221,803 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,053 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 28,673 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

