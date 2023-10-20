RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $103.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

RPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RPM International from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

NYSE RPM opened at $94.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $78.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.05 and a 200-day moving average of $90.46.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RPM International will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $633,890.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,993.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 20,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $2,115,632.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,661,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $633,890.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,993.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,101 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 1,001.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 663,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,506,000 after acquiring an additional 602,970 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 9,901.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in RPM International during the second quarter worth approximately $18,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,341,000 after acquiring an additional 73,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth $2,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

