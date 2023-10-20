Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading Up 2.6%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.11. 637,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,183,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 22.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. Analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,274 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 284,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 33,050 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 45,727 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

