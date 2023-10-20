American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 8,770,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 25,696,936 shares.The stock last traded at $11.43 and had previously closed at $11.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.11.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. American Airlines Group's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 120,700 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 114,194 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 36,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,204,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

