VMware (NYSE:VMW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 703,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,535,553 shares.The stock last traded at $166.33 and had previously closed at $165.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.22. The firm has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,030,337.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 101.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

