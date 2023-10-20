Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Downgraded by Truist Financial to Hold

Truist Financial cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $57.99 on Thursday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $56.25 and a 1 year high of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average is $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 24,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.67, for a total value of $1,647,015.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 961,774 shares in the company, valued at $64,121,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,104 shares of company stock worth $2,353,443. Corporate insiders own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.4% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 283,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 19,488 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth $1,219,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 84.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 34,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

