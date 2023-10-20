Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Insulet (PODD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) recently:

10/17/2023 – Insulet had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $162.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Insulet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partnrs.

10/16/2023 – Insulet is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Insulet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Insulet was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $260.00.

9/29/2023 – Insulet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/15/2023 – Insulet had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $299.00 to $228.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Insulet had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $270.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/24/2023 – Insulet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $343.00 to $208.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/24/2023 – Insulet had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $365.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2023 – Insulet was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $219.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $320.00.

8/21/2023 – Insulet was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $273.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $145.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.88. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,668,000 after buying an additional 58,932 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $441,836,000 after purchasing an additional 49,487 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Insulet by 101,333.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Insulet by 63.5% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 723,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,538,000 after purchasing an additional 281,000 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

