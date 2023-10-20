Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Insulet (PODD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) recently:
- 10/17/2023 – Insulet had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $162.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/16/2023 – Insulet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partnrs.
- 10/16/2023 – Insulet is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/5/2023 – Insulet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/2/2023 – Insulet was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $260.00.
- 9/29/2023 – Insulet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/15/2023 – Insulet had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $299.00 to $228.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/6/2023 – Insulet had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $270.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/24/2023 – Insulet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $343.00 to $208.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/24/2023 – Insulet had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $365.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/21/2023 – Insulet was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $219.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $320.00.
- 8/21/2023 – Insulet was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $273.00.
Insulet Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $145.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.88. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.38.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,668,000 after buying an additional 58,932 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $441,836,000 after purchasing an additional 49,487 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Insulet by 101,333.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Insulet by 63.5% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 723,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,538,000 after purchasing an additional 281,000 shares during the period.
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
