Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,065.13 ($13.01).
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 774 ($9.45) to GBX 702 ($8.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,190 ($14.54) to GBX 1,230 ($15.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.38) to GBX 880 ($10.75) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday.
View Our Latest Research Report on Hargreaves Lansdown
Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance
Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a GBX 28.80 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.70. This represents a yield of 3.76%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is presently 6,029.41%.
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hargreaves Lansdown
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Picture This: AI Ignites Double-Digit Revenue Growth at Adobe
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Alamos Gold And Gold Fields Spearhead Gold Price Surge
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Is the Revenge Travel Boom Starting to Fizzle Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.