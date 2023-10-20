Contrasting BZAM (BZAMF) and Its Competitors

BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) is one of 403 publicly-traded companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BZAM to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

BZAM has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BZAM’s rivals have a beta of 2.26, suggesting that their average share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BZAM and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BZAM $37.96 million -$27.31 million -0.19 BZAM Competitors $12.79 billion $1.31 billion 12.49

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BZAM’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BZAM. BZAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

0.0% of BZAM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of BZAM shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BZAM and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BZAM 0 0 1 0 3.00 BZAM Competitors 1482 4376 4383 49 2.29

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 1,430.38%. Given BZAM’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BZAM has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares BZAM and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BZAM -128.25% -31.87% -19.74% BZAM Competitors -10.63% 7.74% 2.77%

Summary

BZAM rivals beat BZAM on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About BZAM

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to BZAM Ltd. in February 2023. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

