First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $75.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.72. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.10.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

