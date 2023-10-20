Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 950 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

