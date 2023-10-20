First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.88% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Business Bank boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 87,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.51 million, a P/E ratio of 123.24 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.57. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $49.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1145 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is presently 350.00%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

