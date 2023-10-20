Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,254 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of E. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ENI by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 38.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 11.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 199.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 20,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on E shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $32.65 on Friday. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.02.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. ENI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $21.57 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.4725 per share. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

