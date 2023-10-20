Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,577 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,328,000 after buying an additional 1,536,150 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,394,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after purchasing an additional 549,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,295,000 after purchasing an additional 400,996 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,530,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,124,000 after purchasing an additional 372,615 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.70.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.