iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 379.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $70,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

IYM opened at $122.60 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a one year low of $112.41 and a one year high of $141.48. The company has a market capitalization of $729.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.93 and its 200-day moving average is $129.98.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

