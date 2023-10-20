ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $338,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.62. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $51.33.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.