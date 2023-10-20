Courier Capital LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.60.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $1,254,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,568,475.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total transaction of $169,075.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $1,254,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,568,475.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,028 shares of company stock worth $2,696,675 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 1.2 %

SITE stock opened at $140.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $176.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.45.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

