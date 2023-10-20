Courier Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Cameco by 9.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 47,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in Cameco by 462.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 32,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 26,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Cameco by 515.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $42.17.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. Cameco’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

