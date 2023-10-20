Dakota Wealth Management Has $977,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MHD stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.