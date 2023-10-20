Dakota Wealth Management Sells 42 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,847.63 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,877.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,951.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.2 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,230.00 to $2,280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,160.41.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,185. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

