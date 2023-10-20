27,826 Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Trading Down 1.4 %

IOT stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $32.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 55,679 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $1,384,179.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 799,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,879,174.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Bicket sold 56,093 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $1,393,911.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 840,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,883,964.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 55,679 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $1,384,179.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,879,174.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,537,086 shares of company stock worth $68,218,202. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

