Dakota Wealth Management Has $784,000 Stock Holdings in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 27.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 35.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMCI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Shares of TMCI stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a negative return on equity of 39.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

