Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,838 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ICSH stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.