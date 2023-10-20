Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ENB. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.14.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36. The company has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 187.86%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.