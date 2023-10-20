Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Medpace were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total transaction of $14,668,062.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,179,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,916,237.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total value of $35,671,831.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,042,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,931,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total transaction of $14,668,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,179,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,916,237.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,704 shares of company stock worth $93,178,274. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Price Performance

Medpace stock opened at $229.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $282.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.58.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 72.88%. The company had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

