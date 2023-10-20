Dakota Wealth Management Sells 5,213 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.