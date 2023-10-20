Dakota Wealth Management Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 3,940.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ResMed from $255.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $1,039,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,045,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $1,039,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,045,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,435 in the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $142.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.22. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $243.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

