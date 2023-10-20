Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,892,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,128,000 after acquiring an additional 776,404 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 148,073 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,420,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,403,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,675,000 after acquiring an additional 186,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,429,000 after purchasing an additional 76,195 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $50.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.44. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $58.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

