Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $10,065,720,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $79.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

