Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $57.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.97. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $55.45 and a 12-month high of $64.66.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2966 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

