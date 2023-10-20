Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells 8,037 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $514,287.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,744,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,629,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 11th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,016 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $666,464.64.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,985 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $471,833.65.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 19,540 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $1,170,055.20.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $482,442.40.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $647,246.61.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,988 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $517,542.52.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,191 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $1,910,486.48.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total transaction of $476,580.50.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,967 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $619,748.06.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,115 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $1,979,157.80.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $62.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $76.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average of $61.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NET. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 85,228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after buying an additional 5,787,888 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $124,592,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

