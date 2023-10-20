Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000.

Shares of BLE stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $11.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

