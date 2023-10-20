First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after purchasing an additional 680,339 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after buying an additional 770,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,255,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,041,000 after buying an additional 70,865 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 895,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,554,000 after buying an additional 189,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 786,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,597,000 after buying an additional 27,634 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

FTSL opened at $45.75 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.38.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

