Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Up 3.1 %

CTBI stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.16. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $661.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.26%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Ricky D. Sparkman bought 1,981 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.82 per share, with a total value of $66,997.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,704.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Ricky D. Sparkman bought 1,981 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.82 per share, with a total value of $66,997.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,704.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Franky Minnifield purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.35 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,042.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 5,981 shares of company stock valued at $213,257 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 29.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 26,183 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 64.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 104.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 41,136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 84.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

